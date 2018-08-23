GCSE RESULTS: Flintshire outperforms national figures with strong results in Science subjects

Flintshire County Council has said the proportion of higher grade GCSE passes (A*-C) across the county this year has outperformed the national figures.

GCSE students across Flintshire are celebrating as schools report a good set of results this year.

The proportion of grades across all subjects in the A* to C range in 2018 in Wales is 61.6%, which is 1.2% lower than 2017.

Flintshire students have performed particularly well at the A*-A range in the Science subjects.

Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“On behalf of Flintshire County Council, I would like to congratulate all our pupils on their GCSE results. Once again our pupils have performed well and achieved high standards in their external examinations.

I would also like to express our thanks to all the staff in schools who have worked so hard to enable their students’ success and to all the parents and carers who have provided support and encouragement to their children.

“I hope that these results will enable the students to proceed to the post-16 courses of their choice or whatever their next steps will be. Whatever course they follow, we wish them every success.”

Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, added:

“The Council is delighted to offer its congratulations to the students, teachers, parents and carers of Flintshire for these good GCSE results. They are a result of the commitment and hard work of our students. Our young people can now move forward with confidence and the Council congratulates all our students on their success”.

Hawarden High School.

All Hawarden High year 11 pupils will leave the school with examination passes continuing the school’s long standing tradition.

Headteacher, Mr. Simon Budgen, paid tribute to all the students who have worked hard, “particularly in a changing landscape of qualifications in Wales.”

Mr Budgen added: “It is particularly pleasing this year to see so many pupils achieving the gold standard of five A*-C grades and therefore gaining passport for entry into our brand new Sixth Form or go on to employment/training.”

I would like to thank all the students for their hard work and that of their parents and teachers in supporting them so ably”.

“We are very pleased with the performance of a number of subjects that achieved over 90% A*-C grades this year, notably; Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Drama, Engineering, French, Product Design, Performing Arts, Public Services and Religious Studies”.