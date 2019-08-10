News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Strike action to hit Liverpool airport over August Bank Holiday

Published: Saturday, Aug 10th, 2019
It’s the busiest weekend of the year for airports in the UK but for those planning to fly out from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport over the August Bank Holiday weekend there will be major disruption. 

Around 200 workers on the Swissport EasyJet and Swissport Mainline contracts voted overwhelmingly for industrial action over health and safety issues, working practices, pay and the company’s breach of the recognition agreement.

The strikes will take place as follows:

  • Thursday 22nd August 2019 between 04.00 and 20.00
  • Saturday 24th August 2019 between 04.00 and 20.00
  • Thursday 29th August 2019 between 04.00 and 20.00

Further dates are expected to follow, and workers will be under a continuous overtime ban.

Eddie Parker, GMB Organiser, said:

“Our members have voted to take strike action with a heavy heart – the last thing they want to do is stay off work – or make trouble for the people going on their holidays.

“But these are serious issues and they’ve been backed into a corner by the attitude of airports management.

“Health and Safety of workers and travellers must come first – not to mention the pay issues and the the company’s breach of the recognition agreement.

“In fairness to the company, they have  just proposed a last minute new offer which we will now put to our members.”

