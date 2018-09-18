Two nominations for Storyhouse Chester at the UK Theatre Awards

Storyhouse’s production of The Secret Seven (above) has been nominated for Best Family and Children’s show and A Little Night Music for best design, by Jess Curtis

The UK Theatre Award’s recognise achievements in theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Alex Clifton, Storyhouse’s artistic director, who directed both productions said:

“We are thrilled to have been nominated for these two awards and to get the recognition amongst some of the country’s most exciting theatres and producers. The Secret Seven was our first ever Christmas show and will always be very special to us, and Sondheim’s A Little Night Music is the greatest musical ever written – it was wonderful to make it in Chester.

The other nominees are truly brilliant competition, it’s going to be very exciting on the night!’

There are 15 awards in total that commend endeavours both on and off stage, with the winners announced at a lunchtime ceremony at London’s Guildhall on 14 October.