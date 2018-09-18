News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two nominations for Storyhouse Chester at the UK Theatre Awards

Published: Tuesday, Sep 18th, 2018
Share:

Storyhouse’s production of The Secret Seven (above) has been nominated for Best Family and Children’s show and A Little Night Music for best design, by Jess Curtis

The UK Theatre Award’s recognise achievements in theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Alex Clifton, Storyhouse’s artistic director, who directed both productions said:

“We are thrilled to have been nominated for these two awards and to get the recognition amongst some of the country’s most exciting theatres and producers. The Secret Seven was our first ever Christmas show and will always be very special to us, and Sondheim’s A Little Night Music is the greatest musical ever written – it was wonderful to make it in Chester.

The other nominees are truly brilliant competition, it’s going to be very exciting on the night!’

A Little Night Music nominated for best design – Pictures Mark Carline

There are 15 awards in total that commend endeavours both on and off stage, with the winners announced at a lunchtime ceremony at London’s Guildhall on 14 October.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

More than 60 producers confirmed for Wrexham Food Festival next weekend

Business in Wales unprepared for the effects of a no-deal Brexit says Federation of Small Businesses

Wales sport awards 2018 | search is on for wales’ sporting best

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a burglary at a camera shop in Chester.

Prestigious national award for Flintshire Social Services

Airbus Broughton chief named Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

Speed limit changes set for Flintshire accident blackspots

The Herbert Protocol set to launch in North Wales – it aims to help trace vulnerable person going missing

Faulty train sees services disrupted between Shotton and Bidston

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn