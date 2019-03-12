Stormy spell of weather set for Flintshire later tonight

A Met Office yellow weather alert for wind will come into force in Flintshire from 9pm this evening through to 3pm on Wednesday.

The deep area of low-pressure, which will cross to the north of the UK later on tonight and into Wednesday, has been named Storm Gareth.

The storm, named by Met Eireann, will bring strong winds to many areas, especially parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, Wales and Scotland.

Storm Gareth will bring gusts of up to 60 mph across Northern Ireland during for the evening rush hour tomorrow. Gusts of 70-75 mph are likely along northern coasts, perhaps up to 80 mph for a time. Winds will ease gradually here through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s forecast for Connah’s Quay

Today Heavy rain with squally winds at first this morning, but the rain will gradually clear away to the east. Drier and brighter through the afternoon with sunny spells, and just the odd blustery shower.

Tonight Dry with lengthy clear spells at first. Through the night, heavy showers will cross the area from the northwest, that may merge into longer spells of rain at times. Very windy with gales by dawn.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said:

“The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday. Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

In addition to the strong winds, Storm Gareth will bring some heavy rain for parts of the UK overnight Monday into Tuesday, particularly across northern

England where a yellow warning for rain is in place from midnight tonight to midday tomorrow (Tuesday). 20-40 mm of rainfall is expected quite widely with 50-60 mm possible over higher ground in Cumbria.

As Storm Gareth moves away from the UK, the winds will ease and the rest of the week will remain unsettled with showers or spells of rain, and some brief drier interludes. Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year it will often feel colder due to the strong winds.