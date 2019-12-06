Storm force winds are forecast to hit the region on Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday the Met Office has warned.

An area of low pressure, named Storm Atiyah by the Irish meteorological service Met Éireann, will move from west to east through the latter part of Sunday and overnight into Monday.

A Yellow national severe weather warning for wind has been issued for the south west of England and west coast of Wales including Flintshire.

The warning comes in to force at 3pm Sunday afternoon and runs through to 9am on Monday morning.

The forecast for high winds at the A548 Flintshire Bridge is indicting some high wind gusts could hit the councils ‘intervention level’ during the early hours of Monday morning through to midday.

It means if wind levels remain as predicted then Flintshire Bridge could shut from 3am on Monday morning through midday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “The UK is in for an unsettled period of weather with some very strong winds, especially along the west coast. Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely inland, with up to 70mph gusts around some coastal locations.

“As well as strong winds there will be large coastal waves in the south west, so bare this in mind before heading out in these regions. Monday will be a much-improved day with brighter and drier conditions moving in from the west before another period of wet and windy weather on Tuesday.”

The strong winds will also impact western parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with gusts of up to 57mph overnight.

As the low-pressure system moves eastwards the focus of the winds will move to the east coast of northern England and Scotland in the early hours of Monday morning with gusts up to 55mph.

Storm Atiyah is the first named storm of the season which started in September.

The naming convention now also includes the Dutch meteorological service, KNMI.

Storms are named to aid the communication of approaching severe weather, helping the public to be better placed to keep themselves, their property and businesses safe.

Conditions across the UK will remain unsettled through the week after Storm Atiyah clears out to the east.

Breezy conditions will persist, with blustery showers and periods of brightness for much of the UK.