Storage giant just got bigger as three new Flintshire sites open

Wales’s biggest self-storage company just got even bigger with the announcement that they have added three more storage parks to their roster.

Denbigh-based Lock Stock Self-Storage, the UK’s largest container-based storage business, are opening new sites at Sandycroft, Saltney and Flint.

The triple opening will take the number of containers on Lock Stock’s sites to over 3,000 on 21 storage parks which stretch from Holyhead on Anglesey along the North Wales coast down to Shrewsbury and Welshpool in Powys.

The new sites are at the former Whites storage park on the Glendale Trading Estate at Sandycroft, adjoining Go Outdoors on River Lane, Saltney, where they already have an existing site nearby, and at Coleshill, Flint, alongside the A548 North Wales Coast road.

Director Nick Powell, who started the company in 1998 with his brother Shon as an off-shoot of the family’s well-known Craig Bragdy ceramic design and installation company, said: “We are responding to demand. We are finding that our existing sites are receiving more and more enquiries for storage space and we are reacting to meet that demand.

“We also look to see where the demand is coming from and if it is from somewhere we don’t already have a storage park or where our existing site is at or near capacity then we look at finding a suitable site.

Having a base at Sandycroft gives us a storage park close to the A494, the main route into North Wales from the North West of England, which will be attractive to businesses because of the excellent communications it provides across the region.

Containers are an ideal solution for many people who need storage space but who may need it on a flexible basis or for short-term use and that applies equally to people moving house who need to store furniture and to businesses which need a place to hold stock.

There are no business rates or service charges and with three different sizes of units they’re ideal whether people are looking to grow or to downsize.

“Often businesses can operate from a storage unit and that is one reason we plan our sites very carefully so that our tenants can easily access their units 24/7.”

The Sandycroft site has 157 containers while the new Saltney site has 2.1 acres of space with a capacity of 300 containers and the new Flint site has 20 containers.

Lock Stock commercial manager Jeff Woods added: “There containers on the Sandycroft site will be given a Lock Stock makeover by painting them in our distinctive dark green livery and ensure that they are fully insulated and watertight.

As with all our sites there will be 24/7 access with security fencing, cameras and lighting and 24-hour passcode access which is ideal for businesses.

The new River Lane site at Go Outdoors has capacity for 300 containers but we are looking at using some of the space for caravan storage and for compounds for businesses.

We would expect there to be a good take-up from businesses in this area as at our existing site in Saltney where about 40 per cent of the 350 containers are let to companies and the self-employed.”

The shipping containers used by Lock Stock are a by-product of the UK’s trade with China – most are Chinese-built and have made the 12,000-mile seven-week sea journey via the Suez Canal.

They come in three sizes, 10 feet, 20 feet and 40 feet and all are eight feet wide by eight feet high with capacities from 640 cubic feet to 2,560 cubic feet and the Sandycroft site also offers a small number of 320 square foot units.

Lock Stock now have sites at Holyhead, Bangor, Llandudno Junction and Rhyl on the North Wales Coast, on the Dee at Flint, Sandycroft and Saltney, and inland at their headquarters on the Colomendy Industrial Estate in Denbigh, Mold, Wrexham and Newtown in Powys, and at Oswestry and Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

As well as offering units to hire on their sites they sell a range of used and new containers delivered by their specialist lorry – they also sell fireworks at Chester, and Llandudno Junction all year, seasonally at Denbigh, Rhyl, Shrewsbury and Wrexham, and on-line.

For more information about Lock Stock go to http://www.lockstock.biz/