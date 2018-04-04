Stolen quad bike recovered after ‘eagle eyed’ Flintshire farmer nabs suspect

Police are praising a farmer from Brynford after he detained a 21 year old man who had just abandoned a stolen quad bike.

The the four wheel Kawasaki bike had been reported stolen from a farm in Brynford last week, a trailer connected to the quad bike had been allegedly stolen from a farm in Babell on Tuesday.

Officers from South Flintshire police say there has been an increase of rural crimes in the Flintshire area recently and “this is great breakthrough to our enquires.”

A spokesperson said:

“A big thanks to an eagle eyed farmer from Brynford who just before midnight witnessed a male on a quad bike towing a trailer.

The male had then abandoned the quad bike on a lane and was hiding in the yard.

Believing that it was suspicious (and he was right) the farmer searched for the male and having found him he detained the male and called the police.

From enquires the quad bike was stolen from a farm in Brynford a week ago and the trailer was stolen last night from a farm in Babell.”

A 21 year old male from the Whitford area is currently in custody at St Asaph and he will interviewed over a number of alleged offences.