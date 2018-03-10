Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which broke in Sandycroft last night

Picture Andrew Owen

Fire officers will begin an investigation later on today into the cause of a huge blaze which broke out at in the grounds of a recycling facility on Sandycroft Industrial Estate yesterday evening.

This video shot by Andrew Qwen at 6.45 this morning shows the fire still well alight.

Four fire appliances remain at the scene of the fire which is still burning, firefighters with the help of workers from the site created a firebreak at around 5.30am in a bid to isolate the fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service were alerted to the fire at the Factory Road site just after 7.45pm.

More than 30 firefighters, along with eight appliances from Deeside, Wrexham, Buckley, Mold, two from Cheshire, a command unit and a high volume pump from Llandudno attended the incident.

Relief units from across North Wales have also been attending the scene

Mattresses and bales of household waste are alight at the plant which is believed to be owned by a firm called 300 Recycling.

Catherine said the fire is behind Cam Gas and lots of homes are without electricity – its not known it thats a direct result of the fire however.

The fire can be seen from other parts of Deeside, Helen said; “We are in Welsh Road in Garden City and we can see it from here. Hope everyone is safe.”

Location of the fire: