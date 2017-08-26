This one-man show is an honest, unscripted and outrageous account of the untold story of a larger than life TV and Showbiz personality who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Shut Your Mouth! is a cheeky and charming eclectic mix of comic and poignant anecdotes of Stifyn’s showbiz life including West End backstage drama, Hollywood royalty, real Royalty, coming out, behind the camera TV secrets, glorious and embarrassing moments and plenty of celebrity gossip that he should probably keep to himself!

He will be performing two shows: One in Welsh, Cau Dy Geg! on Friday 1 September, which he previewed a snippet of at this year’s National Eisteddfod, and an English version, Shut Your Mouth! on the following evening, Sat 2 September.

These shows at Theatr Clwyd are particularly poignant for Stifyn, who says:

“I have such fantastic memories of working at Theatr Clwyd while I was in Brookside, back in the 80s!

I remember well playing Dylan Thomas in A Child’s Christmas in Wales, William Corder in Murder in the Red Barn, Andrey in Three Sisters, but more importantly playing Morgan Evans in The Corn is Green, by the infamous Emlyn Williams.

I will never forget that night as Emlyn actually came to the performance where I was playing a part that he’s not only written, but had starred as Morgan Evans, originally in the West End. No pressure!

And both of us local boys! That evening we named the studio theatre at Theatr Clwyd in his honour!

There is a certain degree of ‘history repeating’ here as Emlyn Williams was world famous for his own One Man Show! Now, I return with my own One Man Show at his theatre. A true honour for me and even more pressure!

I cannot wait to be there.”

The show is produced by Stifyn’s company MR PRODUCER whose previous credits include the opening weekend celebrations of Wales Millennium Centre and the Welcome 2 Wales Ryder Cup Concert at Millennium Stadium and ceremony at Celtic Manor.