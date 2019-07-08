Star-studded cast revealed for cabaret at Chester’s Storyhouse

Bill Kenwright presents Rufus Norris’ multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb’s landmark musical Cabaret, which embarks on an extensive 2019 UK tour, including dates atStoryhouse in Chester this Autumn.

The cast will feature John Partridge as the enigmatic Emcee, alongside Kara Lily Hayworth as Sally Bowles, and Anita Harris as Fraulein Schneider.

Cabaret comes to Storyhouse from Tuesday 24 September to Saturday 28 September 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Directed by critically acclaimed Rufus Norris (Director of The National Theatre) and featuring the Olivier Award Winning Choreography by Javier De Frutos, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

The new Autumn tour opens at Churchill Theatre in Bromley from 28 August 2019, before continuing to venues across the country.

It’s 1931, Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub…

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes, and iconic songs including Money Makes The World Go Round, Maybe This Time, and Cabaret.

John Partridge plays Emcee. The winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, John is widely known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men having appeared in A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles.

Kara Lily Hayworth plays Sally Bowles. Kara recently won rave reviews across the country for her portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla The Musical, after she was discovered by Bill Kenwright during the show’s nationwide TV auditions.

Kara commented: “I owe a huge amount to Bill Kenwright! Back in 2017 when I first decided to go to the open auditions for Cilla, I had no idea how much my life would change. I had been working professionally for a long time, but this was a real turning point in my career, and I am so grateful to Bill for taking a chance on me. And now for him to trust me to take on another leading role – my absolute dream role – I feel so unbelievably lucky!”

Anita Harris plays Fraulein Schneider. The singer and screen icon first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s, beginning a lifelong career as a performer and actress. She has appeared on screen in Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor, and on stage most notably in the West End as Grizabella in Cats.

Tickets for Cabaret are on sale now priced from £20.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee. Group discounts are available Tuesday to Thursday.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

CABARET

Tuesday 24 September 2019 – Saturday 28 September 2019

Ticket info: https://www.storyhouse.com/