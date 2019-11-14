News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Star chefs and Coleg Cambria unite for charity dinner at award-winning restaurant

Published: Thursday, Nov 14th, 2019
Star chefs cooked up a storm for a charity supporting hospitality workers.

Supported by Coleg Cambria, culinary heavyweights Bryn Williams, Kevin Lynn, Gareth Stevenson and Gareth Ward delivered an event to remember in aid of Hospitality Action.

Held at Bryn’s award-winning Porth Eirias in Colwyn Bay – AA Restaurant of the Year for Wales – the quartet created an incredible eight-course tasting menu for dozens of diners.

Hospitality Action is there for people in the industry who have struggled with ill health, addiction, financial problems and a wide range of issues.

The charity thanked the quartet and everyone in attendance for helping to raise almost £2,500 on the night.

Bryn said: “This is an amazing cause and basically sees us taking care of our own, the people who are down on their luck or in a tough place physically, mentally or financially.

“I would like to thank everyone who came down to support us, it was a fantastic evening.”

[Bryn Williams – right]

Bryn’s partnership with Coleg Cambria – the Bryn Williams Academy – is already gaining momentum and is nominated in the Innovation category at this week’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards at Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Andy Woods, Deputy Director of Hospitality and Tourism at the college, was among the kitchen crew at Porth Eirias for the dinner and said it was a big success.

“To be part of this event was incredible,” said Andy, who was joined on the night by the Academy’s first graduate, Scott Cleverley.

“My sincere thanks to all of the chefs, the Cheshire Wine school and Cambria staff and learners.”

He added: “Hospitality Action is a fantastic charity which helps people from the industry all over the country. The evening raised £2450, which will go a long way to helping those in need during difficult times.”

For more on Hospitality Action, visit the website: www.hospitalityaction.org.uk

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk/bryn-williams-academy for more on the Bryn Williams Academy, in partnership with Coleg Cambria.

