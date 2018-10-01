Stalled plans for almost 60 new homes in Flintshire get back on track

Stalled plans to build almost 60 new homes near Mold are back on track after being taken on by a new company.

Bloor Homes was originally granted permission to create the large development on land at Issa Farm in Bryn y Baal following a planning appeal in June 2016.

However, the firm has since pulled out of proposals to build a total of 59 houses, despite a two-year extension being given by Flintshire Council in June this year.

The contract has now been taken over by St Asaph-based developers MacBryde Homes, who said they will make a financial contribution to local facilities as part of a legal agreement with the authority.

The properties will range in size from two to four bedrooms, and 18 of them have been earmarked for affordable housing.

In a planning statement, the firm said: “The site was previously under option with Bloor Homes who undertook the appeal.

“Unfortunately, Bloor Homes have withdrawn and are no longer intending to take this site forward.

“The site is now under contract to MacBryde Homes Ltd who are the current applicant.

“It is expected that, subject to obtaining this planning permission, that conditions will be discharged in early 2019 with a start being made on site during the second quarter of 2019, although the intentions would be to start as soon as reasonably practical.”

They added that the estimated completion date would be autumn 2021.

When the proposals were first put forward they were strongly opposed by residents, who were concerned about the impact the development would have on roads and schools in the area.

More than 200 objectors signed a petition which was lodged with Flintshire Council underlining the issues raised.

But the development was approved on appeal by Welsh Government planning inspectors, who said the area had ‘good access’ to services.

MacBryde’s proposed changes to the type of houses on the site will be considered by the council at a later date.

The company added: “MacBryde Homes are in the process of expanding their operations across North Wales, with the view to increasing their annual housing completions over the next few years.

“The provision of 30 per cent affordable housing is a considerable material benefit arising from the application proposals.

“The proposals have been designed to seek to minimise opportunities for crime and to create an attractive residential environment in which people feel safe and secure.

“It also seeks to integrate the development with the existing local housing stock in the established community of Bryn-Y-Baal.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.