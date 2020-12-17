Staggered return to school in January announced

There will be a staggered return for schools after the Christmas break, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has said.

A “common approach” has been agreed by the Welsh Government and the WLGA for the return to school in January.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) is a group that includes representatives from all councils across Wales

With transmission levels continuing to increase across Wales, and uncertainty over what impact that might have on school staffing levels over the Christmas break, the WLGA say there “will be some flexibility built in at the beginning of term”.





For most of the learners in Wales, the new school term will start on 4th January, although there will be some schools who have planned INSET days in this first week.

As schools assess their staffing levels ahead of, and during, the first week, the WLGA say their expectation is that schools will be providing face to face learning for the majority of their pupils by 11th January, leading to a full return in the days before 18th January at the latest.

A WLGA spokesperson said: “The plan to return to schools in January will give some certainty, whilst also allowing for flexibility to take account of local circumstances.

“Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers’ response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year. It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe.

“To help curb the rapid spread of the virus, we must all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, each other and our communities.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said “We all recognise that these are unprecedented times and that we have to be agile in how we respond to the impact the virus has on our communities.

“By agreeing to a flexible approach during the first two weeks of the new school term in January enables our schools to put in place proportionate arrangements which reflect their specific circumstances and is guided by public health and safety considerations.

“We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face to face learning so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education.”

Rapid lateral flow covid testing will be used in schools across schools and colleges across Wales when they do return after the break.

Under the process, pupils and staff identified as close contacts would be asked to either self-isolate as normal or to take a lateral flow test at the start of the school day for the duration of the self-isolation period.

Those who test negative would continue attending school as normal, those who test positive would be required to self-isolate and book a confirmatory test.

Schools and colleges will be offered support, equipment and training. All staff working in special schools will be offered weekly testing.