Staff member attacked with baseball bat at Flint Station – police want to speak to this person

Published: Wednesday, Mar 28th, 2018
Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for information after a member of staff was attacked at Flint rail station.

The incident happened on 20 March at 3pm. two teenagers attacked a member of rail staff at Flint rail station in North Wales.

The incident happened on Tuesday 20 March at 3pm when two teenagers brandishing a baseball bat and pole entered the station and in an unprovoked attack hit the staff member.

Police say thankfully the member of staff did not sustain any injuries.

Officers are now appealing for information and have released CCTV image of a person that they wish to speak with as they believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 320 of 20/03.

