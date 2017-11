Picture: Eirian Evans

Having been back to school for just one day pupils from St David’s High School Saltney are set for an expected day off on Tuesday due to a faulty fire alarm system.

An update on the Flintshire County Council website says the school will be closed due to “No Working Fire Alarm on site and therefore a Health and Safety Risk. Engineers will be working at the school on the 7th November to remedy the problem. Further updates in due course.”

It’s not known as yet if the issue will extend to Wednesday.