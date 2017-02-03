Spike in domestic violence during major sports events prompts AM to raise helpline awareness ahead of 6 nations

Deeside AM Carl Sargeant wants to raise awareness of a national helpline ahead of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Domestic violence can spike during big sporting events, so Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member Carl Sargeant wants to promote the Live Fear Free Helpline ahead of the first match on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s plenary session in the National Assembly for Wales, AM Huw Irranca-Davies asked Mr Sargeant in his role as Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children what measures he would take to help tackle domestic violence during the Six Nations rugby tournament and other major sporting events.

Carl Sargeant said: “The Welsh Government is committed to working with its partners to take every opportunity to tackle domestic violence.

Our aim is a more coherent approach to publicity with sustained activity to as wide an audience as possible. As part of this approach, there will be an increased level of social media activity through the Live Fear Free campaign during the period of the six nations.”

Mr Irranca-Davies said that when Wales played England during the six nations in 2012 South Wales Police recorded a 76 per cent increase in the numbers of domestic abuse incidents compared to the previous weekend.

Mr Sargeant said: “I think sporting events are one aspect of this. But what is absolutely clear is that there is a direct link between alcohol misuse and domestic violence, and that’s where the link is. Usually, this happens at sporting events, so it’s not exactly the rugby or the football, but it’s the cultural events around those that cause the problems.

“The reporting aspect of this is a positive one. The fact is that people are talking about this now and we are finding access and opportunities to deal with perpetrators and, more importantly, victims of domestic violence, and hopefully clamping down on that. This is about something we could talk about all of the time and making sure access to services is here and available in Wales.”

Anyone suffering domestic abuse can call the Live Fear Free Helpline on 0808 8010 800, email info@livefearfreehelpline.wales or go to the live web chat via http://bywhebofn.llyw.cymru/?skip=1&lang=en