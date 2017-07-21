Speculation growing that ultra rare Legendary Pokémon GO will be in Chester for this weekend heritage event

Niantic Labs the developers behind Pokémon GO and Big Heritage will hold the UK’s first ever Pokémon GO Event this weekend in Chester.

Big Heritage and Niantic have partnered to curate locations throughout Chester within Pokémon GO, the augmented reality game which has millions of users across the world.

Events will be staged on Saturday and Sunday across Chester, including activities based at Chester Castle, which will be open to the public for the first time in 20 years.

The game’s rarest creatures, Legendary Pokémon Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, dogs Raikou, Entei, Suicune will appear for the first time at Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago over the weekend leading to speculation they show appear in Chester.

Pokemon GO events taking place between 10am-4pm across the city on Saturday and Sunday include:

Pokémon Go PastPorts – this is the only place in the world you can get one so far – but note that it’s a real-world thing that gets stamped, not an in-game item!

It’ll allow you to “Visit four historic camps across the city (to be revealed on the day) to find characters from across the city’s history”.

Pokémon GO Map Trail – “use the game to help you navigate around the city to find 10 specific Pokéstops and find the answer to questions on a special Pokémon GO explorers map.” Visit all ten for a special certificate.

120 new Pokéstops and Gyms

Lots of new Lures dropped around the city.

A Raid Radio dedicated to the festival that alerts you of nearby players taking on Raids – Keep an eye on the Big Heritage Facebook Page

A chance to create your own new Pokéstop.

Internet rumours are rife amongst the legions of Pokémon Go fans that ultra rare Legendary Pokémon will appear in Chester, Niantic is finally introducing Legendaries into the game ahead of this weekend’s Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago.

There are legendary Pokemon in Chester this weekend but there’s no way I can convince my wife to drive 2.5 hours for #PokemonGo — Jamie Sharp (@Jimbo_MS) July 21, 2017

According to the folks behind the clued up “ @ChesterPokeGo

The chances of Legendary Pokémon appearing in Chester depend on events in the USA, if challenges are completed by those attending Pokémon Go Fest by Chicago this weekend Legendary Pokémon will be rolled out world wide. For Chester, the increased number of gyms on Saturday and Sunday means a much higher rate of legendary raids, so although you don’t have to be there to catch one, there will be a much higher chance. The legendary raid passes will be rare prizes for normal raids, so again, being able to complete more raids due to the density of gyms means people at the Chester event will have a much better chance of finding the passes.

What else is happening?

Chester Castle will be open for the first time to the public in 20 years – with Norman soldiers, a fully working medieval field kitchen, arms and archery demos and hands-on activities.

The Castle will also home to more than one Pokémon Gym and a number of Pokéstops, meaning trainers will be able to enjoy some digital raids, alongside some historical ones!

Pokémon GO PastPort – Visit four historic camps across the city (to be revealed on the day) to find characters from across the city’s history. They’ll be ready to stamp your limited edition Pokemon GO.

What makes exploring a 2,000 year old city even more fun? Exploring it using @PokemonGOApp alongside @Big_Heritage https://t.co/pUHadi94ug pic.twitter.com/muN1X45tZI — Niantic (@NianticLabs) July 20, 2017

They’ll be ready to stamp your limited edition Pokemon GO PastPort which will be given out to trainers on the day, It’ll be the only event in the world where Pokemon GO PastPorts are available!

Pokémon GO Map Trail – use the game to help you navigate around the city to find 10 specific Pokéstops and find the answer to questions on a special Pokémon GO explorers map.

Complete all 10 and hand your map into a series of hubs across the city to be rewarded with a limited edition official Pokémon GO History Explorer certificate.

Free Pokémon Go face painters, musicians, birds of prey, odd characters will be dotted around the city and free entry for under 16s at the Sick to Death attraction (also a gym!).

Free film screenings and craft activities at the Grosvenor Museum throughout the weekend.