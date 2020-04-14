Specsavers staff at Broughton step up to help isolating customers

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Specsavers employees in Broughton are going above and beyond to help their customers.

With most of the country on lockdown and many glasses, contact lens, and hearing aid wearers unable to leave their homes – staff at Specsavers in Broughton have volunteered to deliver prescriptions to customers’ homes, free of charge.

Adhering to the government’s guidelines on social distancing, the team has been working out of hours to ensure no vulnerable person is left with limited sight or hearing abilities – delivering up to 50 glasses and hearing aids each week.

For the time being, Specsavers stores throughout the UK have suspended routine eye and hearing tests, instead offering a new essential and urgent care service to ensure emergency issues are not left untreated.

Kelly Gibson, store director at Specsavers Broughton, says: “With the country in lockdown, the team felt it was important that we do all we can to make sure nobody’s ear or eye health is put at risk during these difficult times.

For many customers, particularly our older ones, leaving the house isn’t an option at all, and the thought of facing the next few weeks without the correct prescription glasses or hearing aids is extremely scary.

The team here at Broughton have been more than happy to make deliveries after work and make sure no customer is left in the dark.

Part of Specsavers ethos is that we’re here for people when they need us, and we’ll continue to do all we can to support the local community during the next few weeks.

Customers with a current prescription can still buy their glasses and contact lenses online.”