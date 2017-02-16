Special guests invited to open Custom House Court in Connah’s Quay

There were special guests at the official opening of Custom House Court in Connah’s Quay recently.

Along with all the usual VIPs and special guests were Tazmin Roberts-Lamb and Logan Burdsall, pupils at Ysgol Cae’r Nant, with their headteacher, Mrs Fox-Parry.

Tazmin, a year 6 pupil, and Logan, who is in year 3, were joint winners in a competition held at the nearby school to name the new development of twelve council houses which have been built on the former site of Custom House Lane School.

They both came up with the name Custom House Court and received their prize, in the form of vouchers, from the Leader of the Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton.

Mrs Fox-Parry said:

“On behalf of our school, I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this development and Wates Residential for their generous donation to our school. I spent 21 years at the old school, 15 of them as headteacher, before we moved to our brand new premises just up the road five years ago. This development has breathed new life into the area and it has been sensitively built to include some of the features of the old school, for example the sandstone gateposts.

“During the construction, the children worked on two abstract mosaics which are now on one of the walls of the development, along with the old school sign. We’ll be able to bring the children here to see where the old school was which will be a fantastic opportunity for them to ask questions and then to go back and investigate the history of their school and their local area.”

Cllr Shotton said, as he presented the prizes to Tazmin and Logan:

“I’m delighted to be able to present you both with these vouchers – I hope you enjoy spending them and congratulations to you both for coming up with a really great name for this exciting new development in Connah’s Quay.”

The Custom House Court development represents the first new council houses to be built in Wales in over 20 years.

Cllr Shotton with Logan, Tazmin and Mrs Fox-Parry