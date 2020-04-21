Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Apr 2020

Updated: Tue 21st Apr

Special forces ‘Blue Thunder’ helicopter spotted over Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A helicopter used by the UK’s elite special forces was spotted over Deeside today, Tuesday April 21.

Nicknamed ‘Blue Thunder’ the unmarked blue and white AS365N3 Dauphin helicopter, one of six the SAS has at its disposal was seen over Hawarden Airfield just after 5pm.

The helicopter performed several circuits over the Deeside area before heading south around 30 minutes later.

The helicopters are flown by 658 Squadron of the Army Air Corps, based at Credenhill and support 22nd Special Air Service (22 SAS).

Painted in civilian colours, the Dauphin helicopters – which are built by Airbus – have been seen transporting SAS forces to the scene of terror attacks United Kingdom, most notably the London Bridge attack in June 2007.

658 Squadron Dolphin II with SAS commandos onboard landing on London Bridge shortly after a terror attack in June 2007. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

658 Squadron Dauphins are believed to have been modified with a secure radio communications fitment.

They can also be fitted with a roping frame to allow for fast-roping from the cabin doorways.

It’s not known whether the chopper was in the area as part of an exercise or undergoing some sort of maintenance at Broughton. 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Health Minister says only ‘a few days’ worth of PPE left in Wales – ‘very real concerns’ as Government look to source and stock for future

News

Coronavirus vaccine being trialled on humans at Oxford University this week

News

Five bee colonies die after hives trashed and honey stolen in Flintshire

News

‘Enough is enough’ family of Carl Sargeant agree for Welsh Government to call off independent inquiry

News

More lettings signed at Deeside Industrial Estate following latest phase of Zone 2 refurbishment

News

Criminals preying on our financial worries as they spoof government websites to take your money

News

Read 1,225,271 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn