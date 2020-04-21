Special forces ‘Blue Thunder’ helicopter spotted over Deeside

A helicopter used by the UK’s elite special forces was spotted over Deeside today, Tuesday April 21.

Nicknamed ‘Blue Thunder’ the unmarked blue and white AS365N3 Dauphin helicopter, one of six the SAS has at its disposal was seen over Hawarden Airfield just after 5pm.

The helicopter performed several circuits over the Deeside area before heading south around 30 minutes later.

The helicopters are flown by 658 Squadron of the Army Air Corps, based at Credenhill and support 22nd Special Air Service (22 SAS).

Painted in civilian colours, the Dauphin helicopters – which are built by Airbus – have been seen transporting SAS forces to the scene of terror attacks United Kingdom, most notably the London Bridge attack in June 2007.

658 Squadron Dauphins are believed to have been modified with a secure radio communications fitment.

They can also be fitted with a roping frame to allow for fast-roping from the cabin doorways.

It’s not known whether the chopper was in the area as part of an exercise or undergoing some sort of maintenance at Broughton.