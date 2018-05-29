independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Spate of deliberate fires under investigation in Chester – Detectives appeal for info

Published: Tuesday, May 29th, 2018
Share:

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a spate of bins deliberately being set on fire.

One fire took place on Saturday 26 May and two other fires in the early hours of Tuesday 29 May between 4am and 4.30am both outside an address on Lorne Street.

An offender has pushed the bin against the front door of the house and set fire to it causing slight damage.

A number of people were inside the property at the time but were unharmed.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID, said: “We’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of my investigation I am urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour to come forward and report it to police on 101.

“I also want to encourage local residents to take extra precaution by putting bins in a safe place behind locked gates and advising only placing them outside their property on collection day. This will greatly help to avoid them becoming a target for arsonists.

“It is also important residents ensure they have a smoke alarm fitted in their property to help detect a fire in its early stages.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 77811 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

LATEST NEWS:

M53 now fully open both ways following the earlier closure due to a fatal incident overnight

Average speed cameras on the A55 at Rhuallt Hill set to be activated this week

Electricity back on following earlier powercut in Queensferry

Headteacher thrilled as schools first Estyn inspection rates it ‘good’ in all areas

Hundreds expected to protest outside Deeside construction site this week

Met Office extends weather warning to ‘Amber’ for Flintshire with thunderstorms and torrential rain expected

Two teenagers taken to hospital after trying to recover a football from the sea in Rhyl

UPDATED Met Office issues ‘Amber’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn