Spate of deliberate fires under investigation in Chester – Detectives appeal for info

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a spate of bins deliberately being set on fire.

One fire took place on Saturday 26 May and two other fires in the early hours of Tuesday 29 May between 4am and 4.30am both outside an address on Lorne Street.

An offender has pushed the bin against the front door of the house and set fire to it causing slight damage.

A number of people were inside the property at the time but were unharmed.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID, said: “We’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of my investigation I am urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour to come forward and report it to police on 101.

“I also want to encourage local residents to take extra precaution by putting bins in a safe place behind locked gates and advising only placing them outside their property on collection day. This will greatly help to avoid them becoming a target for arsonists.

“It is also important residents ensure they have a smoke alarm fitted in their property to help detect a fire in its early stages.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 77811 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.