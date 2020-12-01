Spate of catalytic converter thefts in Flintshire – Police say thieves are targeting ‘smaller’ Toyota cars
Police in Flintshire have issued a warning to owners of smaller Toyota cars that their vehicle is a target for catalytic converter thieves.
The warning comes after a number of catalytic converter have been taken from cars in the area recently.
Police have also warned that high clearance and hybrid cars are also being targeted.
VEHICLE OWNERS BEWARE – Hybrid and high clearance vehicles are being targeted by thieves stealing catalytic converters.
Park in a garage, park so that the underside is difficult to access, exhaust end parked near to a wall/fence. Make access difficult pic.twitter.com/rvIq489zOl
— Diogelwch Cymunedol Y Dwyrain / Com Safety East (@NWPComSafEast) December 1, 2020
A Toyota Prius parked in Woodland Street, Shotton was targeted last week and police have said there has been an increase in thefts.
Officers from North Flintshire police have now issued some security advice to car owners:
A spokesperson said: “We have seen an increase in theft of catalytic converters from cars in the last 2 weeks.”
“It seems that smaller Toyota models are being targeted.”
“Please consider the below advice and call us immediately if you see anything suspicious.”
“Investigations are ongoing but please pay attention to groups of men in vehicles driving slowly down residential streets.”
Any one that has information about catalytic converter thefts should contact police on 101 or via the webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.
