South Street in Caerwys reopens following earlier closure due to a medical emergency

Update: The road has now reopened.

Earlier report: South Street in Caerwys is currently closed both ways due to a ‘medical incident.’

The road is closed from Holywell Road to Chapel Street near the Royal Oak.

An air ambulance was spotted heading towards Caerwys but appears to have been stood down and returned to its base.





A local traffic report states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to medical incident on B5122 South Street both ways from Holywell Road to Chapel Street. Near the royal Oak.

both ways B5122 from B5122 / Holywell Road / Drovers Lane to B5122 / Chapel Street”