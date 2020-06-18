Non-essential retail in Wales set to re open from Monday

All non-essential retail businesses in Wales look set to be given the go ahead to reopen.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to announce at tomorrow’s daily briefing a comprehensive package of measures to further unlock coronavirus restrictions.

One of those will be to allow non-essential shops to reopen from Monday 22nd June.

The move comes three weeks after the first minister indicated to non-essential retail businesses in Wales should prepare for reopening.





Non-essential retail businesses will be allowed to reopen if they can show reasonable measures to comply with the physical distancing duty in Welsh law.

Streetscene teams have been surveying Flintshire’s towns and retail areas drawing up social distancing plans ahead of the expecting reopening.

The council is calling on the county’s business community to share views on what support they need to enable them to trade safely.

A council spokesperson said: “Flintshire County Council has been surveying its town and primary retail centres and is currently identifying and implementing new arrangements for safe shopping.

The intention is to have social distancing plans in place for each of our key towns in anticipation of a reopening date of 22nd June or soon after.

These plans will be reviewed and revised on a regular basis as it becomes clear which measures are working well and which will need to be adapted.

To assist with the planning of these social distancing measures we are keen to hear the views of the business community, particularly around what equipment, information and support we could provide to enable them to trade safely and effectively.

In the first instance all comments and suggestions should be addressed to Streetscene by telephoning 01352 752121 or contacting: customerservices@flintshire.gov.uk

Over the coming weeks we will be establishing web-based town centre liaison groups where businesses will have a further opportunity to offer feedback and ideas. To register your interest please contact: regeneration@flintshire.gov.uk

For general business support and advice please contact: busdev@flintshire.gov.uk”