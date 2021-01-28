Snow in Flintshire on Saturday Met Office warns

A Met Office weather warning has been issued with forecasts of snow for Flintshire on Saturday.

The yellow alert is active from 3am through to 6pm on Saturday.

The warning states: Snow, heavy at times, may lead to some travel disruption

What to expect

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The Met Office has said: “An area of rain pushing in from the southwest through the early morning will readily turn to snow in places as it encounters colder air.

There remains a good deal of uncertainty in how far north the rain and snow will get, before the band stalls and starts to move south again as it eases. 3-7 cm of snow is possible to low levels with the potential for 10-15 cm over high ground (above 200-300 m), mainly in Wales and the West Midlands.

There is a very low chance of perhaps as much 20 cm over highest parts of the Shropshire and Snowdonia.”