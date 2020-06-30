Smooth start to the first day of school for pupils in Flintshire

Flintshire County Council has said it was a “smooth start” to the first day of school for pupils to ‘check in, catch up and prepare’ with all of its schools safely reopened and ready to receive their first groups of pupils.

Arrangements for school transport “ran effectively” with only a limited number of pupils making use of the network as parents have followed the advice to make their own arrangements wherever possible. The Council has said.

Leader of Flintshire County Council and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said Monday marked “a very important day for the learners of Flintshire and I am delighted to see that all of our schools have been able to reopen and welcome more of their pupils back.

This represents a real team effort across a range of council services including the Education Portfolio, the Integrated Transport Unit, NEWydd Cleaning & Catering and the Health and Safety Team.





Our schools have worked tirelessly during the period of school closure delivering emergency childcare for key workers and vulnerable learners and have spent the last few weeks completing detailed risk assessments and putting control measures in place to ensure that pupils, parents and staff feel reassured about returning to school.

We look forward to seeing how learners enjoy their last few weeks of school before the end of term.”

Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said;

“I would like to express our thanks to all the Headteachers and staff across Flintshire schools who have worked so hard over these last few months and for the extra efforts they have made to make our schools safe places for our learners to return to.

There has been a huge amount of ingenuity and creativity to make their buildings as colourful and welcoming as possible, despite the social distancing measures, so that children and young people feel comfortable and confident when they arrive back for the first time.

I know that all our schools are really looking forward to seeing their pupils again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the parents and carers of Flintshire pupils who have also worked very hard supporting their children’s learning during the period of school closure and engaging with the variety of learning activities their school has provided.

We are really looking forward to these next few weeks and catching up with all our learners.”

One mum got in touch with Deeside.com on Monday after dropping her two children at Ysgol Caer Nant in Connah’s Quay.

Jade Sephton paid tribute to the school’s headmistress Mrs Killpatrick who “is a credit to this community.”

“They have opened the door to children again this morning [Monday] with both of my sons attending,” Jade said.

She was very reassured by the safety measures which have been put in place at the school and said “knowing both my sons are in safe hands is one of the most comforting feelings I have had during this pandemic.”

Jade said Mrs Killpatrick and her staff have been going “above and beyond for their children and what I witnessed this morning dropping them off is something you rarely see in education, a dedication to the children of Connahs Quay at the highest standards something that we should recognise in the darkest of times she’s been a constant light for all the children.”

Carl sent us this lovely video made by his 7-year-old daughter Soraya, she described her first day back on Monday at Penarlag Primary School in Ewloe.