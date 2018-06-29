Smoke from large gorse fire on Helsby Hill affecting visibility on the M56

Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire spreading across the top of Helsby Hill.
It involves a large amount of gorse which has been spread by the wind.
Crews are using hose reels to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.
A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
“The incident is affecting visibility on the M56 motorway nearby due to the smoke, and drivers are advised to drive carefully along this stretch.”
Green watch have been dealing with a fire on Helsby Hill this evening with a coordinated effort from Powey Lane @EPortFS & @FrodshamFire, although it did look spectacular earlier on crews are now working to extinguish hot spots to make the area safe. pic.twitter.com/lKLmrXl6sT
— Powey Lane Fire Station (@PoweyLaneFS) June 29, 2018
@BBCNWT Footage from the fire on Helsby Hill this evening. ☹️🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwE6USwgdJ
— Top Down Sports UK (@TopDownSportsUK) June 29, 2018