Smoke from large gorse fire on Helsby Hill affecting visibility on the M56

Published: Friday, Jun 29th, 2018
Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire spreading across the top of Helsby Hill.

It involves a large amount of gorse which has been spread by the wind.

Crews are using hose reels to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“The incident is affecting visibility on the M56 motorway nearby due to the smoke, and drivers are advised to drive carefully along this stretch.”

