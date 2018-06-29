Smoke from large gorse fire on Helsby Hill affecting visibility on the M56

Firefighters have been dealing with a large fire spreading across the top of Helsby Hill.

It involves a large amount of gorse which has been spread by the wind.

Crews are using hose reels to tackle the blaze and bring it under control.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“The incident is affecting visibility on the M56 motorway nearby due to the smoke, and drivers are advised to drive carefully along this stretch.”

Green watch have been dealing with a fire on Helsby Hill this evening with a coordinated effort from Powey Lane @EPortFS & @FrodshamFire, although it did look spectacular earlier on crews are now working to extinguish hot spots to make the area safe. pic.twitter.com/lKLmrXl6sT — Powey Lane Fire Station (@PoweyLaneFS) June 29, 2018