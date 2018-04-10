Traffic has cleared on the A494 following earlier delays which were due to a collision

Update:

Traffic has cleared on the A494 following the earlier delays which were caused after a Blue Renault Clio collided with barrier and tree around 5.30am.

Police say nobody was injured in the collision and recovery of the vehicle began at 7.20am which led to queues as far up as Holywell.

Original report:

There is heavy traffic heading Eastbound from the A55 to the A494 this morning due to a ‘police incident’

There’s a reported 6 mile queue of stationary traffic along A55 to Aston Hill, and long delays on B5125 Holywell Road to the A494.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Slow traffic due to police incident on A494 Eastbound at B5125 Holywell Road / B5125 The Highway / Liverpool Road (Buckley Turn Off), congestion on A55 to J33a Brookside (Northop Hall East).

While the nature of the ‘police incident’ isn’t clear, Steve told us “it may have something to do with the recovery vehicle trying to get a blue car out of the trees near the railway bridge by the old Aston Hill turn off….”

Main image – file photo