Slippery rails causing some problems to train services from Shotton to Wrexham and Bidston

Arriva Train Wales say train services between Wrexham and Bidston which call at Shotton are being delayed due to slippery rails.

Update via Arriva Trains Wales:

13:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 14:32 will be started from Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston.

Coaches will provide replacement transport from Shotton at 13:30 serving all stations to Bidston.

Coaches will provide replacement transport from Bidston at 1332 serving all stations to Shotton then setting down as required to Wrexham Ctl.

Some passengers may find using alternative rail services via Chester offers a quicker journey.

From earlier:

The 11.32am service from Bidston to Wrexham was initially delayed for a few minutes, the 12.30pm service from Wrexham back to Bidston is now expected to be 14 minutes late, it will now depart Shotton at 1.14pm.

No other services appear to be affected at the moment.

Further Information from Arriva:

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information visit Arriva where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

Fallen leaves stick to damp rails and passing trains compress them into a slippery layer that reduces grip

Britain’s 30,000 hectares of railway land are home to millions of trees, bushes and other plants. A mature tree has between 10,000 and 50,000 leaves and each autumn thousands of tonnes of leaves fall onto railway lines across the country.

Compressed by passing trains, the leaves create a thin, Teflon-like layer on the rails, so train drivers have to brake earlier when approaching stations and signals to avoid overshooting and accelerate more gently to avoid wheel spin.

Leaf mulch can also insulate trains from the rails with the result that our signalling system, which uses electric currents in the track to locate trains, becomes less accurate. To maintain safety, longer gaps must be left between trains, leading to delays.