Sir Mo Farah’s coat among I’m a Celebrity items on course to raise thousands for Gwrych Castle

A coat signed by Sir Mo Farah from this year’s I’m a Celebrity series is on course to help raise thousands of pounds for the castle which hosted the TV show.

The profile of Gwrych Castle near Abergele received a massive boost when it featured on the popular ITV reality show.

The trust which owns it is in the process of raising money to fund multi-million-pound renovation plans aimed at restoring the property to its former glory.

The Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust is raffling off a number of items of memorabilia related to the show to boost its efforts to install mains electricity and water supplies.





It includes a coat worn and signed by Sir Mo, who has an impressive four Olympic gold medals to his name, and just missed out on making the final four of I’m a Celebrity.

To date more than £1,300 worth of tickets have been sold from people wanting to win the athlete’s jacket.

Other items include a coat signed by Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, which has raised more than £500 so far, while the prize to win a weekend away in North Wales plus one of the famous I’m a Celebrity gold stars is on almost £900.

All of the raffles will be drawn on New Year’s Eve with the money going towards the castle’s restoration.

In the description for the raffle of Sir Mo’s coat, the trust described it as: “A unique opportunity to win Sir Mo Farah’s coat from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which has been signed by the man himself.

“The raffle also includes one of the infamous golden stars which feature heavily during the tasks.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans of the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games.

“So join us in making a difference to a treasured piece of Welsh heritage, where your donation will help us to get mains water and power back to the site.”

Each entry costs £5 with unlimited entries allowed. The winner will be picked at random on 31st December 2020.

For more information go to: http://gwrychcastle.contactin.bio/