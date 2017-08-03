Shotton woman charged with murdering her seven-week-old baby boy

A 22 year old woman from Shotton has been charged with the murder of her seven week old son.

Hannah Turtle was charged following a police investigation into the death of baby James Hughes last year.

James was taken from the family home in Ryeland Street Shotton to The Countess of Chester Hospital on June 9 2016 before being transferred to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where he tragically died on June 13.

Ms Turtle, 22 appeared before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court today accused of murder, three counts of ill treatment of James Hughes and two of administering poison to the infant.

She is due to appear at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

According to a report on the BBC website ‘one of the poison charges relates to allegedly administering an antidepressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June 2016.’