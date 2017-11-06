Shotton Wok & Go to reopen with ‘new management’ in place

A few people have been in touch asking if we knew why the Shotton branch of popular Chester based noodle bar chain Wok & Go had closed down.

The ‘on-the-go’ restaurant ‘brand’ which specialises in noodle dishes inspired by Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese and Japanese cooking opened the Shotton ‘franchise’ in 2015.

The Chester Road West store is one of 20 Wok & Go noodle bars in the UK though most tend to be situated in large cities and popular destinations with high foot fall.

The chain is looking to expand and open another 13 outlets across the country as well as a flagship store in London however, the brand has struggled in Deeside with the Shotton outlet taking a hammering on customer review site Tripadvisor.

The vast majority of those who have submitted a review have rated the Shotton store as ‘Terrible’ many site poor quality and over priced food with poor customer service highlighted in several reviews.

The Shotton outlet which scored a 3 – generally satisfactory in the latest food hygiene inspection by Flintshire County Council closed down within the last couple of weeks, the company has not given a specific reason as to why they took the decision to close but they did tell us;

“We’re currently putting a change of staffing in place at our Shotton store. We’ll be relaunching the store later in the month under new management and marking this with a week of special offers.

We apologise for any disappointment caused by the temporary closure and we’d ask all our customers to keep an eye on our social media for further announcements.”

The latest change in management will be the second this year, in January the same team who manage Wok & Go’s nearby stores in Chester took over Shotton.

“The change in management means that Wok&Go Shotton has switched over to the same menu as our Chester stores, and will no longer be using a halal menu.” The company said at the time.