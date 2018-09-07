Shoe repair to key cutting specialists Timpson wants to open a Barbershop ‘pod’ outside Asda in Queensferry

Timpson the shoe repair to key cutting specialists wants to create a “Barbershop Pod” at the front of Asda supermarket in Queensferry.

Asda has submitted an application to Flintshire County Council on behalf of the Manchester-based firm for ‘Advertisement Consent’ to display signage for two retail “pods” – one a Barbershop, the other a more traditional Timpson shop offering shoe repairs, dry cleaning and key cutting.

The pods will be situated near the main entrance of the supermarket within the existing shopping trolley shelters.

Timpson opened the first of its Barbershop pods outside its HQ in Wythenshawe Manchester in April and plans to roll out the concept across the UK.

Timpson signed a deal with ASDA in February to open up to 100 Max Spielmann Photoshops, 50 in-store Timpson shops and a number of Pods in the supermarket chain’s car parks as it looks to diversify away from the traditional high street.

Timpson Group’s CEO, James Timpson OBE said at the time:

“This is great news. We know where we currently have sites within an ASDA they are busy, profitable businesses that colleagues like working in. We now have all four of the big supermarket chains as partners.”

ASDA has offered the Group a number of great sites that can quickly be developed as Max Photo shops. Some will require immediate refits to enable Max to trade. James added: “It’s my intention to get all sites refitted and looking amazing during the course of this year.

“A number of Timpson shops will be carved out of the existing space, so we will have two parts of the Group side by side. I’m hopeful that the Pods will arrive in ASDA car parks pretty soon too.”

The move by Timpson to open Barbershop in Queensferry will put even more pressure on long-established barbershops in the area.

Station Road currently boasts four male hair grooming businesses within a minutes walk of each other after two new shops opening recently.

Timpsom Barbershop twitter account (@barbershop_uk) posted a ‘now recruiting’ update for the Queensferry shop back in July.