Sheep attacked and killed by brown ‘Lurcher type’ dog near Loggerheads

Published: Wednesday, Jul 31st, 2019
Police are appealing for information after several sheep were killed or injured after being mauled by a dog in Llanferres – close to Loggerheads Country Park.

Last week a dog killed two ewes and injured three lambs which had to be put to sleep, and at the weekend the farmer found two further sheep injured and requiring veterinary attention.

PC 2235 Lynette Farley said: “The farmer is understandably upset at seeing his stock being harmed and we are working with him to locate the dog responsible.”

The offending dog is described as a brown Lurcher type, which was not with its owner at the time of the attacks.

PC Farley added: “The area is very rural but a number of tourists would have been visiting the area as it is very close to Loggerheads Country Park.”

If anyone witnessed the attacks on the sheep or has information relating to the dog please call PC Farley quoting reference 19100411094.

