Sheds damaged as thieves target Connah’s Quay allotments…. again

Plot holders have been left counting the cost of the latest bout of vandalism and thefts from allotments in Connah’s Quay.

The Mill Lane site, which has been subject to a number of attacks over the past few years was targeted again over the weekend.

Several sheds were damaged as locks were prised off to gain entry and polytunnels vandalised said Bill Crease from the Mill Lane Allotment Association.

Mr Crease said: “Sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning a selection of sheds and polytunnels were broken into or vandalised. There are reports of thefts from these structures and these are in the process of being reported to the police.”

In the past “much has been made” of the seasonal nature of vandalism and thefts at the allotments with school children being blamed for much of it, clearly “the damage inflicted on several sheds was the work of well equipped and prepared individuals.”

“I think that it is highly unlikely that this degree of damage could have been caused by enthusiastic youngsters, hasps, doors and associated fittings have been treated to some significant force.” Mr Crease added.

Connah’s Quay Town Council which owns the site is hoping police will be able to get fingerprints from the scene of the break-in.

Council Clerk Steven Goodrum said:

“Any damage or theft is unwelcome and we would encourage anyone with information to contact North Wales Police via 101 or the Town Council in the hope that the culprits can be caught.”