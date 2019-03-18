News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Sheds damaged as thieves target Connah’s Quay allotments…. again

Published: Monday, Mar 18th, 2019
Share:

Plot holders have been left counting the cost of the latest bout of vandalism and thefts from allotments in Connah’s Quay.

The Mill Lane site, which has been subject to a number of attacks over the past few years was targeted again over the weekend.

Several sheds were damaged as locks were prised off to gain entry and polytunnels vandalised said Bill Crease from the Mill Lane Allotment Association.

Mr Crease said:  “Sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning a selection of sheds and polytunnels were broken into or vandalised. There are reports of thefts from these structures and these are in the process of being reported to the police.”

In the past “much has been made” of the seasonal nature of vandalism and thefts at the allotments with school children being blamed for much of it, clearly “the damage inflicted on several sheds was the work of well equipped and prepared individuals.” 

“I think that it is highly unlikely that this degree of damage could have been caused by enthusiastic youngsters, hasps, doors and associated fittings have been treated to some significant force.” Mr Crease added.

Connah’s Quay Town Council which owns the site is hoping police will be able to get fingerprints from the scene of the break-in.

Council Clerk Steven Goodrum said:

“Any damage or theft is unwelcome and we would encourage anyone with information to contact North Wales Police via 101 or the Town Council in the hope that the culprits can be caught.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Here’s why the police helicopter was over Wepre Park on Saturday night

Reports Stamford way heading towards Northop Hall is partially blocked

More than half of Flintshire secondary pupils drink alcohol, survey shows

Woman seriously injured following a collision on the A548 in Deeside

Delays on the M56 clearing following earlier incidents

National Child Exploitation Awareness Day event being held in Deeside today

Flint Coastguard scrambled following reports of a person in the water in Rhyl Harbour

Latest figures show a 9.6% fall in reported casualties on Welsh roads

A548 Deeside Industrial Estate reopens following earlier closure due to a collision


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn