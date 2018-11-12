Share your views on proposals to build a second A494 River Dee crossing

The Welsh Government is ‘encouraging’ people to share their views on a ‘preferred’ option to replace the A494 River Dee Bridge in Near Queensferry.

The plans would see a new crossing for westbound A494 traffic and the current bridge replaced with a crossing for eastbound A494 traffic.

The A494 River Dee bridge was built in 1960 and carries more than 61,000 vehicles per day which is far higher than it was designed for. The Welsh Government says.

Due to the age of the bridge, there is evidence of deterioration to key structural features which would require substantial repair.

“Addressing the deterioration would result in closing the bridge for long periods causing significant and unacceptable delays and disruption to the trunk and local road network in the area.” A government spokesperson said.

Proposals will see three lanes on both bridges and a hard shoulder, a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists would also be included, connecting the new River Dee Bridge to Station Road.

The proposal would bring this part of the route up to modern day standards, ensure smooth flow of traffic and strengthen the road’s resilience.

A 12-week consultation begins today until 4 February 2019 on the preferred option to upgrade the River Dee Bridge which was identified in the Welsh Government’s ‘Moving North Wales Forward’ to address existing traffic issues in the area and ensure it is fit for the future.

During the construction of the proposed scheme, two lanes in each direction would remain open on the current bridge to minimise disruption on the A494 and the local road network.

It is possible there would be occasions when reductions to one lane would be required but kept to an absolute minimum and only for a short period of time.

Public Consultations events will take place where people can learn more about the preferred option and provide comments on it.

These will take place at St Andrews Church Hall in Garden City on Tuesday, 20 November between 2pm and 8pm and Deeside Leisure Centre on Saturday 24 November between 10am-4pm. Both are free to attend and everyone is welcome.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: