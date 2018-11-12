Share your views on proposals to build a second A494 River Dee crossing

The Welsh Government is ‘encouraging’ people to share their views on a ‘preferred’ option to replace the A494 River Dee Bridge in Near Queensferry.
The plans would see a new crossing for westbound A494 traffic and the current bridge replaced with a crossing for eastbound A494 traffic.
The A494 River Dee bridge was built in 1960 and carries more than 61,000 vehicles per day which is far higher than it was designed for. The Welsh Government says.
Due to the age of the bridge, there is evidence of deterioration to key structural features which would require substantial repair.
“Addressing the deterioration would result in closing the bridge for long periods causing significant and unacceptable delays and disruption to the trunk and local road network in the area.” A government spokesperson said.
Proposals will see three lanes on both bridges and a hard shoulder, a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists would also be included, connecting the new River Dee Bridge to Station Road.
The proposal would bring this part of the route up to modern day standards, ensure smooth flow of traffic and strengthen the road’s resilience.
A 12-week consultation begins today until 4 February 2019 on the preferred option to upgrade the River Dee Bridge which was identified in the Welsh Government’s ‘Moving North Wales Forward’ to address existing traffic issues in the area and ensure it is fit for the future.
During the construction of the proposed scheme, two lanes in each direction would remain open on the current bridge to minimise disruption on the A494 and the local road network.
It is possible there would be occasions when reductions to one lane would be required but kept to an absolute minimum and only for a short period of time.
Public Consultations events will take place where people can learn more about the preferred option and provide comments on it.
These will take place at St Andrews Church Hall in Garden City on Tuesday, 20 November between 2pm and 8pm and Deeside Leisure Centre on Saturday 24 November between 10am-4pm. Both are free to attend and everyone is welcome.
Transport Secretary Ken Skates said:
“The A494 is a key economic artery connecting North Wales with North West England and beyond.
“Replacing the ageing A494 River Dee Bridge with two crossings will not only improve safety, but also provide greater resilience and enhance journey time reliability.
It will also address air quality issues in the area which will improve the health and wellbeing of local residents.
“The Welsh Government is investing significantly in North East Wales transport infrastructure over the coming years and ensuring this section of the A494 is fit for the future is absolutely essential. This is a key part of our plans for the region and I am pleased we are moving to the next stage of development.
“The Public Consultation events offer a great opportunity for people to see the preferred option, ask questions and leave comments.
I encourage everyone with an interest to let us know their thoughts on the proposed scheme before Monday 4 February when the consultation closes.
All responses will be carefully considered and will be invaluable in shaping the final design of the proposal.”