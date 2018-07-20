Sex crimes up by 70% in North Wales latest figures show

Police in North Wales are recording more sex crimes per head of population than anywhere else in Wales and England according to the latest statistics published this week.

The number of sex crimes reported to police in North Wales has lept by a massive 70% in the 12 months to March 2018 – 3259 sex offences were recorded during the period an increase of 641.

Five sex offences per 1000 population were reported to North Wales Police in the 12 months to March 2018 – Flintshire, Gwynedd and Isle of Anglesey recorded the lowes with 3 per 1000 population while Wrexham recorded the highest at 8.

By contrast forces in cities such as Manchester, Liverpool, London and Birmingham recorded between 3 and 5 sex crimes per 1000 per.

The increase in the number of sex offences being recored may reflect improvements made by the police in how they record crime, and in people being more willing to report a sexual offence.

Overall there were 52,223 crimes recorded by police officers in North Wales in the 12 months to March 2018 an increase of 28%.

The number of recorded stalking and harassment offences increased by 130% in North Wales – it is likely recording improvements “particularly in relation to malicious communication offences.” is the reason behind the sharp increase the Office of National Statistics says.

David Hanson – MP for Delyn and former Police Minister said the latest figures were deeply worrying:

“Police recorded crime figures show we are now witnessing the highest levels of crime in over a decade. The first test of a decent government is their ability to keep us safe: the U.K. Government is failing us miserably. “When you delve into the figures you can see that these highest levels of recorded crime in a decade are driven by violent crime. This includes sexual violence, knife crime and assault. In North Wales we saw an increase in sexual offences of a staggering 70%. Robberies also rose by 68% in North Wales: the highest in Wales. Added to this crime detection rates are at some of the lowest ever seen we can see that people in North Wales are being completely failed. The cuts in police numbers and budgets are obviously driving these failings. North Wales has seen a loss of over 130 officers. Our budgets have been slashed and the financial burden has been placed on local council tax payers. This is wrong and the U.K. Government need to buck their ideas up. The police officers who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe need our support. Asking our local Bobbies to go out without the tools the need is a tragic indictment of our government’s priorities.”

North Wales Police hasn’t commented on latest figured but National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Crime Recording & Statistics, Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: