News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Seventeen year old girl killed and five injured after Denbighshire crash

Published: Friday, Jun 28th, 2019
Share:

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old girl died following a road traffic collision in Denbighshire last night, Thursday, 27th June.

The collision happened on the B5105 between Efenechtyd and Ruthin at approximately 7:30pm which involved two cars – a red Ford Fiesta and a black C Class Mercedes.

The 17-year-old was a rear passenger in the Ford Fiesta and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants of the Fiesta – the 17-year-old male driver and 16 and 17-year-old female passengers were airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries. 

The 52-year-old male driver and 76-year-old female passenger from the Mercedes were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Two air ambulances and a coastguard rescue helicopter were called to the scene, the Welsh Ambulance Service said it also sent three rapid response vehicles and four ambulances.

Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield of North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts remains with the family of the young woman and everybody else involved in this collision.

“Our investigation is underway and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it. We are also keen on speaking to anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage.

The road re-opened shortly before 3am this morning. 

Anybody who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 by quoting reference number X089432.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Google pays visit to Queensferry Primary School to give kids five key tips to stay safe online

British Touring Car Championship ace Tom Ingram dropped in to Toyota Deeside engine plant ahead Oulten Park race on Sunday

Another ‘abnormal load’ is heading to Connah’s Quay this weekend

Plans to revitalise Penyffordd’s War Memorial Institute given go-ahead

Ewloe Snooker pro Gareth Allen reaches for the skies with Airbus

Cheshire Police ‘warning’ over bogus bank letters telling people their debit card could burst into flames

Wales in danger of missing 2030 target to eradicate Hepatitis C virus

Economy Minister Ken Skates marks start of work on major Deeside industrial scheme

Tata Steel unveils contribution to high-speed hyperloop transport system


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn