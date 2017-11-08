Seven people arrested in raids this morning on organised criminals supplying drugs into Flintshire

Police say seven people have been arrested for suspected drugs offences in North Wales in an early morning operation on Merseyside.

Early start this morning 7 in custody for drug supply in Flintshire 5 from Merseyside and 2 locals Op Luxuries #northwaleshostileforOCGs — CID Eastern (@NWPCIDEast) November 8, 2017

The raids came as part of Operation Luxuries, an investigation into the supply of drugs into the Mold area.

Five men from Merseyside and a man and a woman from Flintshire arrested, they are now in custody at Wrexham police station.

North Wales Police Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said;

“This morning’s action is part of an ongoing operation to disrupt organised criminal gangs supplying and selling drugs to communities in North Wales.

“Under Operation Luxuries we have so far made numerous arrests and in some instances, recovered drugs. We have also issued closure orders on three properties in Mold.

“I hope the local community will be reassured that we are taking action and that residents and businesses can see that North Wales Police will not tolerate such criminal activity.

“Operation Luxuries is specifically aimed at those bringing drugs into the Mold area from outside North Wales and is in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion which directly targets serious and organised crime.

So-called county lines operations involve urban dealers expanding their crack and heroin business into small town markets, operating remotely through the use of specific mobile phone numbers.

The gangs then exploit children and vulnerable people as couriers to move drugs and money between the new market and their urban hub.

The model means dealers can peddle class A drugs without having to visit their markets – cutting the risk of being picked up and arrested by local police.

Police say it is important that communities share their concerns and information with them.

You can contact the police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”