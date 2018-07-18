independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Seriously injured quad bike rider airlifted to hospital following crash on Flintshire road

Published: Wednesday, Jul 18th, 2018
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car and quad bike collided on the A5151 near Trelawnyd on Tuesday afternoon.

The rider of the quad bike was taken to hospital in Stoke by air ambulance with serious injuries, they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Shortly before 3.30pm police say they were informed of a collision on the A5151 near Trelawnyd involving a silver-coloured Ford Mondeo and a quad bike. The driver of the Ford Mondeo was uninjured.

Temporary Sergeant Anja Macleod said:

“We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the collision to contact us.”

The road was closed whilst officers from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit carried out initial enquiries and re-opened shortly after 8pm.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat quoting reference number W099136.

