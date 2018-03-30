‘Serious incident’ closes area of Hoole – ongoing major house fire

A large house fire has broken out in Chester this evening.

Cheshire Police have said: “Due to a serious incident please avoid Phillip St, Chester. Emergency services are on scene.”

Tom Dunn posted the following video on Twitter, saying: “Big house fire on Phillip Street in Hoole – two people receiving treatment – 2 fire engines trying to contain it”

Big house fire on Phillip Street in Hoole – two people receiving treatment – 2 fire engines trying to contain it #Chester @ChesterChron pic.twitter.com/RROfoFU4XW — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) March 30, 2018

Later he added the ‘roof had gone’:

Police condoning off the area around Philip Street up to Edna as black smoke plopping from the top of the house #Chester pic.twitter.com/RFE8rHhJx8 — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) March 30, 2018

Fire crews now looking like they’ve got this under control – reports so far of 2 taken to hospital #Chester — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) March 30, 2018

Philip Street is in the Hoole area of Chester:

More shortly.