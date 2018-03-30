independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

‘Serious incident’ closes area of Hoole – ongoing major house fire

Published: Friday, Mar 30th, 2018
A large house fire has broken out in Chester this evening.

Cheshire Police have said: “Due to a serious incident please avoid Phillip St, Chester. Emergency services are on scene.”

Tom Dunn posted the following video on Twitter, saying: “Big house fire on Phillip Street in Hoole – two people receiving treatment – 2 fire engines trying to contain it”

Later he added the ‘roof had gone’:

Philip Street is in the Hoole area of Chester:

More shortly.

