Senedd Delyn celebrates the achievements of Welsh Women in Political Life

The Welsh Assembly is taking democracy to Delyn, running events in the community and marking the centenary of women achieving the vote.

A ‘Women of Wales’ event took place on Friday evening in Daniel Owen Community Centre in Mold to celebrate and discuss women’s representation in Wales.

Delyn’s own Assembly Member, and Welsh Government Minister for the Environment, Hannah Blythyn, spoke to Chwarae Teg’s Chief Executive, Cerys Furlong at the event about her experiences of being a woman in Welsh Political life.

The event was an opportunity for both women to discuss the barriers they have faced during their careers and how they overcame these to reach where they are today.

It was also a chance for organisations, and members of the community to have tea and cake together to discuss what equality means to them – this is part of the UK Parliament’s wider ‘EqualiTeas’ celebration of democratic equality.

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive of Chwarae Teg, said:

“Over the past 100 years and more, women have struggled for basic rights and representation. Today women make up 43% of Assembly Members, 28% of MPs, and only 9% of Council Leaders in Wales. It’s clear that we still have a way to go and that’s why Chwarae Teg is working hard to push for equal representation. Having more women in politics makes a real difference. Women are more likely to raise issues such as childcare, domestic abuse, and equal pay, so in order for the public services that we use to be fair, we need more women at the top tables. It’s also crucial that more women are visible in public life. Female role models show young women and girls that their ambition should never be limited by their gender, and seeing women in traditionally male-dominated roles can make the difference in one woman deciding to put herself forward; apply for that job; stand in that election. With the centenary of some women achieving the right to vote, we’ve seen more conversations about women in public life, and we need to keep up the momentum. We can’t allow the conversation to stop now, we need the conversation to continue, and we need to shout louder until we see true equal representation.”

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn, said: