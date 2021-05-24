Section of Welsh Road partially blocked after lorry gets stuck in a ditch
A section of the A550 Welsh Road is partially blocked.
A lorry is reported to have ‘become stuck in a ditch’ and there is heavy traffic between the A494 junction and Two Mills traffic lights.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on A550 Welsh Road both ways between A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) and A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). A lorry has become stuck in a ditch just off the road.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com