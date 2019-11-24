Updated – M56 one lane closed in Cheshire following a collision

Update: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a statement on its response to the collision:

“At around 6.50am firefighters were called to reports of a collision on the M56 westbound, between junctions 10 and 11.

On arrival crews discovered that the collision involved three vehicles and that someone was trapped inside one of them.

Firefighters closed the motorway as emergency services worked at the scene.

The casualty was assessed by paramedics and firefighters then got her out of the car she was trapped in.

They then handed her over to the care of paramedics.

She was taken to hospital in an ambulance, as was a man who was also involved in the collision.

Firefighters were in attendance for more than an hour.”

Update: One lane is now open past the scene.

Highways England is lifting the closure but traffic will still be slow in area due to lanes 1 and 2 still being blocked.

Previous report: A section of the westbound M56 is closed following a collision between a car and van.

The crash has happened between junction 10 for Warrington and junction 11 Preston Brook.

All traffic heading towards North Wales and Chester has been stopped while emergency services deal with the incident.

A diversion is currently in place, Highways England said:

“The M56 in Cheshire is closed westbound between J10 (Warrington, A49) and J11 (Preston Brook, A56) due to a traffic collision. North West Motorway Police will attend, along with other emergency services and our Traffic Officers.”

Traffic is being diverted via the Hollow (Yellow) Circle symbol:-

– Leave the M56 westbound at J10

– At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the A49 southbound

– Continue for just over 3 miles, to the junction with the A533

– Turn right onto the A533 westbound

– Continue for approx. 3.5 miles, to the junction with the A56

– At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A56 northbound

– Continue for a further 1.5 miles, to the junction with the M56

– At the roundabout, take the first exit to rejoin the M56 westbound

Latest Traffic report for the area.

”Road closed and stationary traffic due to accident, a van and a car involved on M56 Westbound between J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). All traffic has been held before 07:20 for an accident in lane three (of three). The road has now closed before 08:00.”