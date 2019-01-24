News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of the A55 closed near Broughton due to a collision

Published: Thursday, Jan 24th, 2019
Police have said the westbound A55 between the Posthouse Roundabout and Broughton exit is currently closed “due to an incident.”

They have asked drivers to avoid the area.

@swinnie80 tweeted: “Yet another smash on the A55 between post house road about and Broughton turn off, Van with a wagon, all lanes closed.”

@FranceenHill said: “Don’t go near a55. Traffic at standstill from posthouse roundabout towards Broughton way.”

Commenting on the A55 Facebook group, Carly said: “4 fire engines and 6 police cars so far”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘Road closed and queueing traffic due to incident on A55 Westbound from J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) to J36A (Broughton Shopping Park). Local drivers are recommended to avoid the area.’

 

