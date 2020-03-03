Section of the A549 between Dobshill and Buckley closed for emergency repairs

A section of the A549 between Dobshill and Buckley is closed this morning this for emergency repairs.
The road is closed from Dobshill roundabout for around three-quarters of a mile to the junction with Drury New Road.
Latest traffic report for the ares states:
“Road closed and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A549 Chester Road Westbound between A550 and Station Road. Closed from Dobshill heading towards Buckley for works.”
Road closed – A549 Dobshill to Buckley for emergency works – 3 March 7.45am pic.twitter.com/0uKsWw1AQL
— Flintshire Council (@FlintshireCC) March 3, 2020