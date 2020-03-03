News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of the A549 between Dobshill and Buckley closed for emergency repairs

Published: Tuesday, Mar 3rd, 2020
A section of the A549 between Dobshill and Buckley is closed this morning this for emergency repairs.

The road is closed from Dobshill roundabout for around three-quarters of a mile to the junction with Drury New Road. 

Latest traffic report for the ares states: 

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A549 Chester Road Westbound between A550 and Station Road. Closed from Dobshill heading towards Buckley for works.”

