Northop Road in Flint Mountain back open following earlier closure due to a stuck lorry

Update: Margaret has tweeted us, she said the road is now clear:

@DeesideDotCom Road just cleared at Flint Mountain. Brilliant work by recovery team. No one hurt but a bit of a dent in the road and an embarrassed driver. — Christine WJ (@CWJ_Christine) November 21, 2020





Earlier Report: Police have closed a section of Northop Road, Flint Mountain after an Argos lorry become stuck.

The road is closed near near to the Coach And Horses pub.

The lorry appears to have tried take the tight turn into for Chwylfa Lane and not made it.

Updating their Facebook page just after 1pm, North Wales Police said: “Road closure currently in place in both directions on Northop Road, Flint Mountain near the Coach and Horses public house, following a vehicle break down. Please use alternative routes.”

‘Miss Kate S’ posted a picture of the lorry on Twitter: