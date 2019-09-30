Section of A55 near Chester closed following two separate collisions

A section of the A55 eastbound is blocked near Chester following two collisions.

There are reports of queuing traffic from J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) to J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange).

Traffic reports state: “A55 Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident from J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) to J40 A51 Tarvin Road (Vicars Cross Interchange). The road has been blocked due to two separate accidents on the A55 around the A41 and Vicars Cross..”