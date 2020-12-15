A548 Weighbridge Road reopens following earlier motorcycle accident

Police have said the road is back open.

update RTC #A548 Deeside Industrial estate – road now open – thank you — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 15, 2020

Update:

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

“One patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by road for further treatment.”

Earlier report: A section of the A548 Weighbridge Road is closed following motorcycle accident.

Police say the road through Deeside Industrial Estate is shut both ways near the last roundabout before Flintshire Bridge.

Maps shows a road closure in place on the A548 from Tenth Avenue roundabout to the next roundabout before Flintshire bridge.. https://t.co/2JljLeqa0O pic.twitter.com/6Tp4PHHmGO — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) December 15, 2020

The incident happened just before 10.15, an air ambulance landed at the scene.

RTC #A548 Deeside Industrial estate at last roundabout prior to the bridge on Weighbridge road – is currently closed in both directions – if you can please avoid area – will update once road re opens – thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/wg6SMw9P0y — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 15, 2020

Latest traffic report states:

Road closed and slow traffic due to accident, a motorbike involved on A548 Weighbridge Road Westbound from Tenth Avenue to Zone 4 turn off.

Accident happened just before 10:15 on the last roundabout heading onto Flintshire Bridge.

Police confirm air ambulance has been requested.

Affecting traffic heading towards Oakenholt.