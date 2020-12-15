Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 15th Dec

A548 Weighbridge Road reopens following earlier motorcycle accident

Police have said the road is back open.

Update:

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

“One patient was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by road for further treatment.”

Earlier report: A section of the A548 Weighbridge Road is closed following motorcycle accident.

Police say the road through Deeside Industrial Estate is shut both ways near the last roundabout before Flintshire Bridge.

The incident happened just before 10.15, an air ambulance landed at the scene.

Latest traffic report states:
Road closed and slow traffic due to accident, a motorbike involved on A548 Weighbridge Road Westbound from Tenth Avenue to Zone 4 turn off.

Accident happened just before 10:15 on the last roundabout heading onto Flintshire Bridge.

Police confirm air ambulance has been requested.

Affecting traffic heading towards Oakenholt.



