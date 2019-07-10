News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Section of A5119 between New Brighton and Sychdyn closed due to burst water main

Published: Wednesday, Jul 10th, 2019
Share:

Part of the A5119 between New Brighton and Sychdyn is closed this afternoon due to burst water main.

Welsh Water website states: 

“We’re sorry to our customers in the Mold area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure. 
This is due to a burst pipe in the area and we’re hoping to restore supplies by later this afternoon. 
The affected postcodes are: CH7 6ZA; CH7 6EF; CH7 6RB. 
Thank you for your patience.”

Welsh says another burst water main is causing issues in Halkyn.

“We’ve located a burst water pipe on our network which is affecting the water supply to Halkyn, Holywell.”

Feature image: Chris Bentley .. 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

CCTV image released after burglary in Chester mosque

Chester Road West is Shotton now clear following earlier collison

New Welsh Government ‘guidance’ aimed at making school uniforms more affordable

Deeside Care Company Raises £500 for Alzheimer’s Society!

Woman dies after being struck by a train on a level crossing near Towyn

Deeside man arrested on suspicion of money laundering as HMRC seize £1.5m in cash

Repeat offender dumps lorry load of waste – including used nappies – in field near Flintshire border

RSPCA issues important reminder ‘once again’ to ‘take your litter home’ after cygnet spotted with plastic ring around beak

Cross border stolen car pursuit ends in Hawarden


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn