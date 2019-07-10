Section of A5119 between New Brighton and Sychdyn closed due to burst water main

Part of the A5119 between New Brighton and Sychdyn is closed this afternoon due to burst water main.
Welsh Water website states:
“We’re sorry to our customers in the Mold area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.
This is due to a burst pipe in the area and we’re hoping to restore supplies by later this afternoon.
The affected postcodes are: CH7 6ZA; CH7 6EF; CH7 6RB.
Thank you for your patience.”
Welsh says another burst water main is causing issues in Halkyn.
“We’ve located a burst water pipe on our network which is affecting the water supply to Halkyn, Holywell.”
